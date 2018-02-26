Mass. commission delays action on pot cafes, home deliveries

By Published:
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, medical marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. When U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions green-lighted federal prosecutors to pursue violators of federal marijuana laws, not only states that legalized recreational pot are at risk of a crackdown, but so is most of the rest of America. All but four states allow some form of medical marijuana, even Sessions’ home state of Alabama. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

BOSTON (AP) – The panel set up to regulate the state’s new marijuana industry has opted to delay action on the launch of the proposed home delivery of the drug and so-called “cannabis cafes” where individuals could smoke the drug in a communal setting.

The five-member Cannabis Control Commission voted Monday to postpone licensing home deliveries and the cafes until the fall while pushing forward to finalize regulations allowing the commercial sale of the drug in Massachusetts by July 1.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and law enforcement officials have voiced opposition to allowing pot cafes, saying they could pose a risk to public safety and public health.

Supporters of the voter-approved law legalizing recreational marijuana in Massachusetts say there’s nothing unusual about licensing cafes where patrons could gather and legally use marijuana with friends.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s