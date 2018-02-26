Jay Street fire trial continues in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The trial resumes for the man who inspected 104 Jay Street, 14 hours before it went up in flames.

That fire killed four people and now the defendant is facing manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges.

It is week three of this trial and the prosecution is still calling their witnesses

Monday, the defense had a chance to cross-examine the city’s code enforcement supervisor, who was the defendant’s boss.

Defense attorney Mark Gaylord questioned Schenectady Code Enforcement supervisor, Dominic Viscariello, regarding who is responsible for following up on issues when a building fails inspection.

The defense argued 104 Jay St. was the supervisor’s building and that Kenneth Tyree should never have been in there by himself; lacking the proper training and certification.

Tyree is on trial for manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, accused of failing to do his job on March 5th, 2015, causing the deaths of four people just 14 hours after his inspection.

The code enforcement supervisor testifies he did not speak with Tyree about the building’s fire alarm system until two to three weeks later.

But, he did say Tyree had full authority to issue an order to vacate, which prosecutors say he should have done.

Witness Testimony picks up first thing Tuesday morning.

At some point during this trial, NEWS10 ABC expects to hear from the defendant himself, Kenneth Tyree.