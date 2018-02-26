Gloversville parents respond to potential school district threat

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parents are still on edge in Gloversville tonight, after a potential threat made against the school district; many of them opting to keep their kids home early Monday.

It was a threat believed to have been made on social media, but after digging into it, officials here say that they are confident no one is in danger.

Even still, parents are making their voices heard Monday night.

A packed school board meeting in Gloversville was filled with people demanding answers.

“What if that student or whoever it was ended up going to the school and doing something? What precautions, what measures are going to be taken to make sure that doesn’t happen?” Concerned Parent

All of it comes on the heels of a potential threat made on social media late last week.

“It was a post that was put on snap chat on the wee hours of a Friday morning,” said Robert Delilli, interim Superintendent.

Delilli says one student came forward with the information, which prompted a call to the authorities.

“Police involvement was a no-brainer. Safety is the paramount of what we do,” Delilli said.

A deeper investigation has come up empty; police now believe there was no credible threat, but still applauding students, parents, and teachers for acting quickly.

“Working together is the only way you are going to accomplish the kind of goal that we have,” said Chief Mark Porter, Gloversville Police Department.

Still, parents say less than two weeks after the tragedy in Florida, they want more in place to keep their kids safe.

“It’s terrifying,” said parent, Valerie Horning.

Valerie Horning has two daughters in the district. After a message was sent out alerting her to a possible threat, she thought twice about sending them back.

“It’s really hard to want to send your kids to school at all anymore,” Horning said.

She’d like more transparency from the school about the threats, even if they are eventually deemed not credible, such as in this case.

“They give you a short answer and that sometimes doesn’t feel like enough,” Horning said.

The topic of a metal detector at the entrance did come up at the meeting as well, but for now there are no plans to implement that.