Colonie police searching for suspects in connection with reported armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the Domino’s Pizza on Central Avenue in Colonie early Monday morning.

Police say the clerk at the store called police around 3:39 a.m. to report two black males displaying handguns. The two men allegedly entered the store through the back door, which was apparently unlocked, and held up the manager. Police say the manager was the only person in the building at the time.

In photos released by the Colonie Police, the two suspects can be seen crouching behind the register, one holding a shotgun, and the other a handgun. The suspects reportedly told the clerk to stay still and not call the police for ten minutes after they left.

Police officers descended on the building on Central Ave after the manager called 911, swept the area with K9s, but ultimately came up empty-handed.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured during the robbery, but the suspects got away with the manager’s cell phone and a deposit bag holding as much as $3,000.

Colonie Police Lt. Bob Winn says the back door of the Domino’s was unlocked, which is abnormal. However, he says that’s a matter for Domino’s management to investigate.

Police released photos of the suspect Monday, hoping someone will recognize the men. One wears blue sweatpants and a grey hoodie. The other wears a multicolor bandana and white sneakers. No vehicle was spotted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colonie Police at 518-783-2744 or submit an anonymous tip to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers in one of 3 ways:

1 – Call the tip line at 1-833-ALB-TIPS

2 – Online at http://www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com

3 – Download the FREE P3 Tips app to their phone or smart device