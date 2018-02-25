The Latest: Pyeongchang hands off Winter Games to Beijing

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

At the closing ceremony, the Olympic flag has been passed from the mayor Pyeongchang, South Korea, to the acting Beijing mayor. That signifies the transfer of responsibility for Winter Games to China.

Beijing will host the Winter Games in 2022 after staging the 2008 Summer Olympics.

In between, Tokyo will host the 2020 Summer Games.

—

9 p.m.

The medal ceremony for the women’s cross country skiing 30km mass start classic is taking place at the closing ceremony. The 37-year-old Marit Bjorgen of Norway won her eighth career gold medal and 15th overall since she began competing at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

Bjoergen won five medals at the Pyeongchang Games, more than any other athlete.

Medals are also being presented for the men’s mass start 50km. Iivo Niskanen won Finland’s first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games. Russian athletes won silver and bronze. The Olympic flag was raised for them instead of Russia’s flag because Russia is still being punished for doping in Sochi in 2014.

The Russian athletes marched into the stadium without their flag hours earlier in the ceremony, after the IOC upheld the ban against them. They wore jackets with the ”Olympic Athlete from Russia” logo on the chest.

—

8:55 p.m.

American freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy wants to know what Ivanka Trump is doing at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Games.

Kenworthy tweeted a photo of his teammates Sunday and said: ”So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka.”

He then used an abbreviated profanity in asking why she was there.

The elder daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump is watching the closing ceremony in the same box as South Korean President Moon Jae-In and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. She has said the purpose of her visit is to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.

Kenworthy earlier made headlines when he shared a televised kiss with his boyfriend after his Olympic run.

—

8:45 p.m.

The South Korean president’s office says a North Korean delegate to Olympics has said Pyongyang is willing to hold talks with U.S.

The Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office, reported the news during the games’ closing ceremony. It did not immediately have further details.

The United States and North Korea, which have no diplomatic relations and are technically in a state of war after an armistice in 1953, have been at odds for decades. In recent months the war of words between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated as the North tests nuclear missiles and Washington pushes it to disarm.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, is at the closing ceremony and sitting in the same box with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party Central Committee. They did not appear to interact when South Korean President Moon Jae-in shook hands with dignitaries at the beginning of the ceremony.

—

8:30 p.m.

The athletes are marching into Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium for the closing ceremony of the Winter Games

Those who won medals are wearing them. Most are waving at the crowd.

Flagbearers from all of the countries came first and are standing in a circle in the center of the stadium and waving the flags as the athletes parade in around them.

Volunteers wearing hats with the Olympic tiger mascot, Soohorang, are dancing around them.

—

8:20 p.m.

A top North Korean official and U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter are in the same VIP box to watch the closing of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of North Korea’s ruling Worker’s Party Central Committee, sat behind presidential adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump, who was smiling as luminaries were introduced. She did not appear to interact with the North Korean official.

Both stood for South Korea’s national anthem.

If they communicated, it would represent unusual direct contact between the White House and the upper echelons of North Korea’s government.

—

8:15 p.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is watching the closing ceremony for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the same box as Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump. IOC President Thomas Bach is also in the box with them.

Moon shook their hands as he was introduced at the start of the ceremony.

Ivanka Trump is leading the U.S. delegation to the ceremony. She has spent the past two days attending events and meeting athletes.

An electric guitarist is playing surrounded by performers in traditional dress.

—

8 p.m.

The closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics is officially underway.

Athletes will march, the popular K-pop band EXO will perform, and Pyeongchang officials will officially hand over responsibility for the Winter Games to Beijing, which will host them in 2022.

A high-level delegation of officials from North Korea is expected to attend. Also in attendance will be Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump. She’s leading the U.S. delegation.

One thing that won’t happen is the Russian delegation marching under its own flag. Athletes will march under the Olympic flag and in neutral uniforms as continued punishment for doping in Sochi in 2014.

—

7:45 p.m.

People are filing into Pyeongchang Olympic stadium for the closing ceremonies of the Winter Olympics.

Dancers from all over the world are entertaining the crowd and an announcer is trying to get people pumped up. It’s about 33 degrees Fahrenheit (1 degree Celsius,) much warmer than it was for the opening ceremony, but people are still taking advantage of packs with hand warmers, blankets and hats that were left on their seats.

Among those in attendance are the North Korean cheerleaders who have captivated the world over the past few weeks.

They filed into the Olympic Stadium a couple of hours before the ceremony got underway. Some people took selfies with them in the background.

A high-level delegation of officials from North Korea is expected to attend.

—

7:10 p.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the men’s hockey team’s overtime gold medal victory over Germany in the Pyeongchang Olympics shows the players’ fighting spirit.

Putin said Sunday: ”The road to the championship title was not easy.” He says, ”But you were able to get together, stood up against strong opponents with team spirit, character and will that demonstrated excellent technique, the ability to swiftly attack and firmly defend.”

The Russian team won 4-3 on a power-play goal by Kirill Kaprizov. It’s the first gold in men’s hockey for a Russian team since 1992.

Russia was banned from competing under the country’s flag in Pyeongchang because of a doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Games. The International Olympic Committee voted not to reinstate Team Russia for Sunday night’s closing ceremony.

—

5:30 p.m.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is congratulating the men’s hockey team on winning gold in the Winter Olympics.

In a message on Twitter on Sunday, Medvedev crowed: ”Our hockey players — Olympic champions! Thank you for the victory! I congratulate the team, I congratulate all of us!”

The International Olympic Committee formally banned Russia from competing under the country’s flag at the Pyeongchang Olympics because of a doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

The men's victory over Germany in the title game came hours after the IOC voted not to reinstate Team Russia for Sunday night's closing ceremony. That means the Russians will again march under the "Olympic Athlete from Russia" name and the Olympic flag.

—

5 p.m.

Russian fans and hockey players celebrating their gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games sang their country’s national anthem over the top of the Olympic anthem as the Olympic flag rose to the rafters.

The men’s victory came hours after the International Olympic Committee voted not to reinstate Team Russia for Sunday night’s closing ceremony. That means the Russians will again march under the ”Olympic Athlete from Russia” name and the Olympic flag.

The IOC formally banned Team Russia in December over a doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics but invited 168 athletes to compete under the ”Olympic Athlete from Russia” name.

Defenseman Bogdan Kiselevich says players sang the Russian anthem as an expression of ”freedom of speech.”

—

4:50 p.m.

Norway’s Marit Bjoergen has closed out a remarkable Olympic career in dominant fashion, winning the gold medal in the women’s 30-kilometer mass start at the Pyeongchang Games.

The 37-year-old Bjoergen finished Sunday in 1 hour, 22 minutes and 17.6 seconds – more than 1 minute, 49 seconds ahead of silver medalist Krista Parkakoski from Finland. Sweden’s Stina Nilsson won bronze.

Bjoergen had plenty of time to pick up the Norwegian flag on the stretch run and wave it as she crossed the finish line to become the only Olympian to win five medals at the Pyeongchang Games.

Bjoergen finishes her career with 15 medals, leaving her as the most decorated athlete of the Winter Games of all time.

Austria’s Teresa Stadlober had been in second place but accidentally took a wrong turn and finished ninth.

—

4:30 p.m.

Norwegian Marit Bjoergen’s lead of nearly two minutes in the 30-kilometer women’s mass start at the Pyeongchang Olympics proved so big that the Austrian skier in second place couldn’t see her.

In fact, Austrian Teresa Stadlober went the wrong direction on the course and got lost with about 7 kilometers remaining Sunday.

By the time Stadlober realized where she was going and got back on the course, she had lost valuable time and dropped to eighth place. That might take her out of contention for a medal.

—

4:05 p.m.

A power-play goal by Kirill Kaprizov in overtime has lifted the Russians to the gold medal in men’s hockey with a 4-3 win over Germany at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

It’s the first gold in men’s hockey for a Russian team since 1992.

Kaprizov also had three assists Sunday. He scored on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Nikita Gusev.

Gusev also had two goals and two assists. He scored his second with 55.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

Ilya Kovalchuk had a chance to win the game 6:30 in only to have his forehand stopped by a tremendous pad save by German goalie Danny Aus Den Birken.

The Germans still go home with the best medal they’ve ever won in hockey: silver.

—

3:30 p.m.

The men’s gold medal game between the ”Olympic athletes from Russia” and Germany is going to overtime.

Germany, playing in the final for the first time in the country’s history, thought it had the game won when Jonas Muller scored with 3:16 left in regulation to put the Germans up 3-2.

They even got a power play when Sergei Kalinin went to the box for tripping with 2:11 left.

But the Russians pulled their goalie for the extra attacker to keep it even strength.

Nikita Gusev scored his second goal of the third period top shelf over the goalie Danny Aus Den Birken’s right shoulder to tie it up and send it into overtime.

The women’s gold medal game not only went to overtime but the first shootout in their history. The United States won that game 3-2 over Canada in the sixth round.

—

3:10 p.m.

The last event of the Winter Games is about to get underway – the women’s cross-country 30-kilometer mass start.

Sunday’s race features Norway’s 37-year-old Marit Bjoergen in her final Olympic competition and Sweden’s Charlotte Kalla. Each is looking to become the only athlete to win five medals in the Pyeongchang Games.

Bjoergen won this event at the 2014 Sochi Games, and Norway has dominated it since 2011.

If Bjoergen reaches the podium, it would be her record 15th medal in the Winter Games overall and would give Norway its 14th overall in cross-country in Pyeongchang. That would break the Olympic record of 13 set by the then-Soviet Union in 1988.

Kalla has had a brilliant Winter Games, with one gold medal and three silver medals.

—

2:50 p.m.

The South Korean minister of health and welfare has named hockey player Marissa Brandt an honorary ambassador for adoptees searching for their birth families.

Brandt played hockey for South Korea’s historic combined women’s team under her birth name, Park Yoonjung. She was named an honorary ambassador Sunday at a luncheon including her and two other adoptees taking part in the Olympics.

Hanna Poeschl, or Young-hye Hwang, is an intern with the Olympic Broadcasting Services, and Isaac Myers, also known as Seung-lee Choi, was an Olympic torchbearer.

Minister Neunghoo Park thanked the adoptees for taking part in the Olympics, saying they helped Korea to shine during the Winter Games. He also told them the government wants to help all adoptees following their adoptions and also with searches for their birth families.

Brandt says the entire experience has been so memorable and her goal at the Olympics was more than just winning games. Brandt says she wants to be a role model to other adoptees and also young girls wanting to play hockey. She says this gives her an opportunity to do just that.

Brandt’s sister, Hannah Brandt, plays on the gold medal-winning U.S. hockey team.

—

2:35 p.m.

The Russian Olympic Committee says it expects to be reinstated ”in the next few days” even though the International Olympic Committee upheld its ban from the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang Games.

The ROC says, ”We hope and very much count on the ROC’s membership of the IOC being restored in the next few days.”

The IOC has said the suspension will be lifted as soon as all the samples of Russian athletes have been processed and as long as there are no more positive tests. Two Russians have failed drug tests and have accepted disqualification from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The ROC says, ”In the light of the current situation we believe that the restoration of the rights of the ROC and all Russian athletes will be the most important result of the Olympic Games ending today.”

—

2 p.m.

More than 50 years after it showed its postwar recovery off to the world at the 1964 Games, Tokyo is ready for another Summer Olympics.

The Japanese capital has something else to prove at the 2020 Games.

This time Japan wants to remind the rest of the world that China and South Korea haven’t left behind the first economic powerhouse in East Asia. They will use the games to showcase a clean, safe, and innovative city with cool nightlife and modern public transportation.

Organizers say the Olympics will show the nation’s ”soft power,” showcasing technology, products and service.

—

1:15 p.m.

The U.S. president’s daughter and adviser says her visit to the Olympics has been ”so incredibly inspiring.” She’s expressing gratitude at the chance to watch competitions and ”be here with our allies in South Korea.”

Ivanka Trump plans to attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Pyongchang Games after two days of visiting venues and meeting American and other athletes.

Her presence there could bring her in contact with a visiting delegation from North Korea, the country in a months-long escalation of aggressive words with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Ivanka Trump spent part of her second day in Pyeongchang watching the U.S. team compete in the bobsled competition. She says it’s been ”an amazing couple of days.”

—

1 p.m.

A Canadian ski cross competitor, his wife and his coach accused of taking a car in front of a bar and driving it while inebriated at the Pyeongchang Olympics are apologizing for their behavior.

The Canadian Olympic Committee said Sunday that Dave Duncan, his wife, Maja, and Canadian technical coach William Raine had been detained by police Saturday and were now released.

Each has been fined.

A joint statement from the Duncans said their behavior ”was not up to the standards expected of us as members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians.” It did not elaborate.

Raine apologized to the vehicle owner and said, ”Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down.”

—

12:25 p.m.

Germany is leaving the Pyeongchang Olympics with gold medals in all three bobsled events.

Francesco Friedrich finished off the sweep for the Germans on Sunday, driving his four-man sled to victory in the final day of the games. Won Yunjong of South Korea and Nico Walther of Germany tied for second and shared the silver.

In Pyeongchang, not only did Germany win gold in all three bobsled events – matching its feat from Turin 2006 – but also became the first country to win six sliding gold medals at a single Olympics.

The rest of the bobsled, skeleton and luge world won four golds in Pyeongchang combined; Canada, Austria, South Korea and Britain all got one.

The top U.S. driver was Codie Bascue, who placed ninth on a day where Ivanka Trump was among those in the crowd watching the last sliding event in Pyeongchang.

—

