Regional Boy Scout Council opens Cub Scouting to girls

FILE - In this Monday, May 29, 2017 file photo, Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts salute during a Memorial Day ceremony in Linden, Mich. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, the Boy Scouts of America Board of Directors unanimously approved to welcome girls into its Cub Scout program and to deliver a Scouting program for older girls that will enable them to advance and earn the highest rank of Eagle Scout. (Jake May/The Flint Journal - MLive.com via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Boy Scout’s Twin Rivers Council, providing Scouting for youths from Columbia County to the Canadian border, is asking for families who desire to sign their girls up for Cub Scouts.

It’s part of a new emphasis for making the Cub Scouting program more available to families looking for activities that all members can be part of.

In October the Boy Scouts of American announced that it would open its Cub Scouting program to girls in the fall of 2018. Twin Rivers Council is one of the council’s across the nation which have been given permission to start enrolling interested families and girls immediately.

The goal is to get girls and families involved in the program by spring so they’ll be able to attend Cub Scout day and other camping programs this summer.

That will allow families to get the maximum benefit out of the Cub Scouting program.

“The Scouting program has been proven to help young people learn and grow,” said Mark Switzer, the Scout Executive for Twin Rivers Council. “As the father of two daughters I’ve been frustrated that my girls could not participate in the program until they reached 14, when the co-ed Venturing and Exploring programs will be open to them. I’m excited that families across our area will now have the opportunity to have their daughters as well as their sons participate in Scouting.”

The council plans to enroll as many interested families and girls as possible now through March 31st. This date was selected as the cut-off date because it provides enough time for new Cub Scouts to develop the program steps required to prepare for Cub Scout Camp in June.

“We hope to get as many as 125 girls in grades kindergarten through third grade enrolled in Cub Scout Packs across our Council,” Switzer said. Currently there are over 4,000 Cub Scouts in 138 Packs across Twin Rivers Council.

Interested parents can find a Cub Scout Pack looking for girl Cub Scouts by going to the Boy Scouts of America’s “Be a Scout” website.

They can also call the Twin Rivers Council office at 518-869-6436.

 

The Boy Scouts are modifying the program to meet the needs of today’s young families, Switzer explained. Research indicates that today’s families are pressed for time and also looking for things they can do together. Allow a brother and sister to enjoy and benefit from Scouting together, while allowing parents to get involved as volunteer leaders, helps meet that need, Switzer added.

