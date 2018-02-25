Maple syrup season begins in the Capital Region

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Maple sugarhouse tours were underway Sunday at Riverside Maple Farms, as weather this month was a sweet surprise for maple sugar makers.

The process from sap to syrup starts at a tree but did you know it could end with a heap of fluffy cotton candy? At the sugarhouse, one family is rein-visioning the way syrup can be used.

“We of course have maple syrup but we have so much more than that. We have the maple sugar candies we have maple hard candies we have cotton candy,” said owner, Erica Welch.

It all started with an old-school stove and a man with a knack for sap.

“Actually it started about 50 years ago with friends tapping trees in their sugar bush, and we’d collect the buckets and carry the sap out of the woods two buckets at a time. Then pour the buckets into the pan here, turn the gas stove on, and it would slowly cook. It’s been a hobby all along until Chris (Cal’s son) and Erica (Cal’s daughter-in-law) got involved and started making syrup on a bigger scale,” said creator, Cal Welch.

From there, the business grew.

“It was really thrilling to see the construction of this building, how fast it was built, and then the work we all put in together to make it work,” Cal Welch said.

Now, the farm is open year round and draws attention from all over the Capital Region no matter the weather. But, for the Welch family, spring means maple syrup.

“The sap is going to run when the weather conditions are getting above freezing during the day and then dropping back below freezing at night. So we like to tell people don’t think of it as mud season anymore, think of it as maple season,” Emily Welch said.