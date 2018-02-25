Local college responds to potential high school student walkouts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The College of Saint Rose has pledged support for students who participate in peaceful protests at their high schools. It will not have a negative impact on the admissions process.

In a statement from The College of Saint Rose President Carolyn J. Stefanco:

“The College of Saint Rose respects, supports, and admires students who stand up for their beliefs in an effort to improve the world around them. Prospective students who are disciplined by their schools for peaceful protests about gun violence will not have it counted against them in the admissions process at Saint Rose.”

NYU also provided a statement:

“Other than acts of violence, NYU does not consider any form of school disciplinary action as part of our admissions process. Therefore we would not take account of school discipline in a circumstance of peaceful protest on a pressing matter of national debate.”

The College of Saint Rose indicated that they wanted to make sure that all prospected students in the admissions pool, including in-state, out-of-state and international students would know that civil activism surrounding gun violence would not damage their acceptance to Saint Rose.