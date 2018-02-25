Colonie Center mall placed on lockdown after incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Colonie Police Department confirms that a call for “shots fired” turned out to be a lesser incident at Colonie Center mall.

An man was upset near the mall’s food court and may have made mention to having a weapon, however it was not found when he was detained.

He was held by mall security and was taken into custody by Colonie Police.

According, to Lt. Bob Winn of Colonie Police, the man was not been charged with anything specific upon detainment.

After some investigation, Trashalla Gillbey (the man in custoday) had a dispute over a mission cell phone and then began yelling.

The mall went into lockdown for a period of time until it was determined that there was no threat.

Gillbey was arrested for criminal nuisance, disorderly conduct and for unlawful possession of marijuana after it was found in his possession.