Team USA legends, Heiden and Craig return to Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – U.S. Olympic speed skater Eric Heiden returned to Lake Placid, N.Y., on Saturday, for the first time in 38 years and skated around the same track where he won five gold medals during the 1980 Winter Games. Heiden won each of those medals setting either world or Olympic records.

Heiden’s appearance to the Olympic village (1932, 1980) was part of the United States Olympic Committee’s (USOC) Team USA WinterFest tour. This was a nationwide tour that finished in Lake Placid, providing residents and visitors the excitement of the Olympic Games with several interactive activities.

Those in attendance had the opportunity to meet other Olympics which included:

2006 Olympic figure skating silver medalist Sasha Cohen

2014 Olympic ice dancing champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White

2006 women’s bobsled Olympic gold medalist Vonetta Flowers

1980 men’s hockey goalie of the gold medal winning Team USA