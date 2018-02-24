Police: Robbery suspect left tracks in snow, then took a shower to avoid suspicion

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Kingsbury woman is facing robbery charges after police say she forcibly stole a purse from a woman who had just given her a ride home Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Stacey Altarac got a ride from South Glens Falls to her home in Hudson Falls by a woman she did not know Thursday afternoon.

When the two women arrived on Altarac’s street, police say Altarac stole the woman’s purse after a struggle and fled behind nearby homes.

Police were called and were able to follow footprints in the snow from the site of the struggle to Altarac’s home, where police say she had taken a shower in the meantime to try and make it seem like she had not been involved with the incident.

Altarac was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree robbery, 4th-degree grand larceny, larceny and harassment. Police were able to recover the purse, though some items were missing.

Altarac was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.