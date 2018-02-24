“Justice for Dahmeek” forum held in Troy, organizers seek change in community

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A community came together Saturday to share their opinions about the way officer-involved incidents have been handled in their city.

Saturday afternoon a number of people came to the First United Presbyterian Church in Troy for a forum, hosted by “Justice for Dahmeek,” a group formed after the officer-involved shooting of Dahmeek McDonald in 2017. Those in attendance could openly voice their concerns about the way police and local government are functioning in Troy.

Members of “Justice for Dahmeek” have been working to get change, but now they’re shifting their focus to the community with Saturday’s forum; hoping to hear from other people about their experiences with the police department and any potential solutions they may have.

“Unfortunately it took my nephew to get shot for me to act,” said Messiah Cooper, McDonald’s uncle. “It’s about standing up for truth, simple, standing up for truth, standing for freedom, justice and equality for all human beings.”

Messiah Cooper is seeking change in Troy after McDonald was unarmed when he was shot and injured by a Troy Police officer during a traffic stop last August.

It caused an outcry in the community and a report released by the Attorney General’s office last month on the 2016 fatal shooting of Edson Thevenin added fuel to the fire. The report slammed the police department for an incomplete investigation; which made it impossible for criminal charges to stick.

Cooper says the problems lie in systemic racism and oppression that goes back decades in the city.

“What they’re doing has been going on for 40 years. They’ve murder countless of people on their watch,” Cooper said.

The group, “Justice for Dahmeek,” is asking for greater help from the community.

“It’s important to take into account people’s viewpoints that you may not know that you’re even missing,” said organizer, Tommye Weddington.

Nora McDowell is one of these people with additional viewpoints.

“We can’t sacrifice neighborhoods in our city,” McDowell said. “We can really start seriously talking about community policing in Troy, the impact of gun violence.”

She is concerned about the future of the city where she’s raising her teenage children.

This the beginning of a larger discussion that Messiah Cooper hopes will bring change for his nephew and anyone else who has felt victimized in the city.

“We want to have some type of solution because the people need healing,” Cooper said.

The organizer of the event said their next step will be a follow-up meeting with people that are interested in staying involved.

To protect people’s privacy, NEWS10 ABC was not allowed to attend the speaking out portion of the event.

Troy Police Chief, Brian Owens said they encourage community members to share their opinions with the department.

Owens and Troy mayor, Patrick Madden attended a recent community meeting and had positive and productive conversation with several of those in attendance.

They look forward to working with everyone to make Troy better.