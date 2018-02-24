Cuomo urges Congress to reject Trump’s food assistance plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s governor is blasting a proposal from the White House that he says would devastate funding for food assistance.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that President Donald Trump’s plan would reduce Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits for an estimated 2.3 million New Yorkers.

Among other changes, the Republican president has proposed replacing a portion of the assistance with a box of food to be called a “harvest box.”

Cuomo is calling on Congress to reject Trump’s proposal and protect funding for the program.

