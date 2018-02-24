Cuomo OKs bill easing flood relief aid to mobile home owners

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Residents of a northern New York mobile home community will be able to get aid to recover from recent flooding under new legislation.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it Friday. Lawmakers approved the measure last week.

Under an existing state program, mobile home park residents must own the home and the land where they live to apply for flood relief aid. The new measure allows the program to help people who own their homes and lease the land in the Underwood Estates in Plattsburgh.

Ice jams on the Saranac River caused extensive flooding in mid-January, destroying 70 mobile homes and displacing families.

The legislation was sponsored by Republican state Sen. Betty Little and Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones.