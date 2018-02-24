Corning Tower climb raises money for cystic fibrosis

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, for the 30th year, first responders and friends climbed the 809 steps of the Corning Tower to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

“You get up to the top and you just feel so accomplished,” said a member of the South Schenectady Fire Department.

Firefighters from all across the Capital Region came to “bring the heat” in a friendly competition.

“We’re definitely the dark horse. We’re the underdogs. We might come out strong. Let’s hope we finish strong,” said a member of the Voorheesville Fire Department.

What does it take to take home the bronze in this event?

“A lot of training, stair mill, weight vest, and just staying in shape,” said a member of the Troy Fire Department.

“Shaker Road is just going to go for the gold because that’s what we do,” said a member of the Shaker Road Fire Department.

But, the real reason they climbed Saturday went even deeper.

“It’s a challenge for me and that’s what people with cystic fibrosis do. They have a challenge and that’s what we’re going to simulate going up the stairs, so it should be a good day,” said a Shaker Road Fire Department member.

Hundreds came out to support their friends and neighbors who have been affected by cystic fibrosis.

“It’s in honor of my son Kellen, who is 18 months old. We are ‘Kellen’s Mighty Warriors’ and he was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was two weeks old,” said Emilie McHale, participant.

McHale said her son will be in her heart as she takes to the stairs after all life is an “uphill climb,” but everyone Saturday had a reason to keep moving.

“You know, you don’t really think that something like that is going to happen. You’re not going to have that type of diagnosis. It was sad. It still is sad, but he completed our world. He’s awesome,” McHale said.