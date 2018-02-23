Team USA women’s hockey gold inspires local high school hockey

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fans across the country continue to celebrate after Team USA women’s hockey team won the gold medal in epic fashion.

The ripple effects of the historic win are being felt right here in the Capital Region.

It’s a game that has everyone talking, including the girls who play locally. They hope it can help change the future of their sport.

In sports there are games, plays and moments that transcend the game, and become the stuff of legend.

This week, as soon as we saw it happened, you just knew this was one of them.

“I was in awe, it was a beautiful goal. A beautiful win. It was empowering,” said freshman, Sadie Rinehimer.

The U.S. women’s hockey team, on the biggest stage, ended a 20-year drought winning the gold medal in a “you have to see it believe it” shoot-out against Canada.

Halfway across the world, the Albany Academy girls hockey team was watching.

“It was an amazing goal,” said Rachel Peterson. “It was a definitely a big win for women’s hockey.”

Senior Rachel Peterson was basically born with a pair of skates on.

“I started skating when I was about four years old,” Peterson said.

Now a goalie on Albany Academy for girls’ varsity team, she thinks this win can change the sport.

“It’s no longer, oh the guy’s team won. It’s the girls’ team won,” Peterson said. “We’re trying so hard to grow our sport.”

Third year Coach Melanie Lovett thinks this could be the start of something big.

The day after the game, everyone was talking about it.

“It was the first thing a lot of my players said to me… coach, did you see that game?,” Lovett said.

That might mean more girls watching at home, encouraged to put on skates and give hockey a try.

“We can really move this to a professional sport and be a power house in the Olympics with women’s hockey,” Lovett said.

Some of her youngest players are already dreaming big.

“I was amazed. I had coach show me how to do it on the ice the next day,” said sophomore, Natalie Parker.

Turns out winning the gold, might just be the start.

The final game of the season for Albany Academy is scheduled for tomorrow night.