Sheriff: Armed deputy during Florida HS shooting ‘never went in’

PARKLAND, Fla. (CNN) – The Broward County Sheriff says while people were being shot during the deadly school rampage, one of his armed deputies waited outside of the school.

“What I saw was a deputy arrive and he never went in,” Sheriff Scott Israel said.

The only armed police officer stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School resigned, amid revelations that he waited outside as the massacre unfolded.

Sheriff Israel says he should have gone in addressed the killer and then killed the killer.

Sheriff Israel says surveillance video shows the deputy Scot Peterson taking a position outside the building for four minutes as gunshots rang out but failed in his duty to stop the attacker.

“Devastated. Sick to my stomach. There are no words. These families lost their children. We lost coaches. I’ve been to the funerals. It’s just, there are no words.”

Peterson retired Thursday after being suspended without pay.

Records show he was recently nominated twice for Deputy of the Year.

Two other deputies now on restricted duty and are being investigated for how they handled tips warning about the killer.

Authorities announced that they have received twenty-three calls involving the killer and his family, starting in 2008 when the killer was just nine years old.

The most serious warnings began two years ago when an anonymous caller alerted police that the killer threatened “to shoot up the school” on Instagram and posted pictures of himself with a gun.

The Miami Herald reports that seven months later a peer counselor reported that the killer possibly ingested gasoline, wanted to buy a gun and attempted to commit suicide by cutting himself.

Days later an investigator for Florida’s Department of Children and Families determined that he was low-risk.

Later that month the family that initially took the killer in after his mother’s death and called the police to report a fight.

The family revealed this disturbing detail.

“He also dug in the backyard because he knew he was not allowed to bring it here and we found that he did… he was going to bury the gun there.”

The next day a tipster from Massachusetts called the sheriff’s office to report that the killer was collecting guns and knives.

The tipster told police he “will kill himself one day and believes he could be a school shooter in the making.”

Acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich said Thursday that proper protocols weren’t followed on a January tip about Cruz.

The FBI revealed last week that someone close to Cruz reported concerns, including information about Cruz’s gun ownership, his desire to kill people, erratic behavior, disturbing social media posts and the potential of him conducting a school shooting.