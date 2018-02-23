Police searching for man feared missing in Thacher Park

VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A search underway in a local park for a man whose car has been there since at least Monday.

Park Police say they are looking for Bruce Decker, 71, of Guilderland, is a regular at Thacher Park and they noticed his car has been parked here since at least Monday.

The vehicle is a silver Mustang parked near the Paint Mine area of the park. Police say Decker was hiking in the area on Monday.

Park Police along with DEC Forest Rangers are searching all areas of the park for him.

They’re also using a K-9 unit as well as drones to look for this man.

Decker is described as being 5’9″, having gray hair, and was last seen wearing gray pants, black jacket, gray plaid scarf, and dark boots.

No missing persons report has been filed and Park Police have not had anyone reach out to them concerned about this man.

Police say they checked Decker’s residence which indicated he may not have been home since Monday.

The search is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-584-2004.