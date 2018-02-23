Grounds of Gateway Arch get a new name

By Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, welds are seen going up the south leg of the stainless steel Gateway Arch in St. Louis. Under President Dwight D. Eisehower, the nation prepared for the 50th birthday of the National Park Service with a spending splurge that refurbished Independence Hall in Philadelphia and helped complete the Gateway Arch in St. Louis and the 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway. Next year, the world-famous system turns 100 and the celebration will be far more modest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The grounds of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis will now be officially known as The Gateway Arch National Park.

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bill that renamed the former Jefferson National Expansion Memorial.

The measure passed the Senate on Dec. 21, and passed the House earlier this month.

The name change was proposed by Sens. Roy Blunt and Claire McCaskill of Missouri and U.S. Reps. William Lacy Clay and Ann Wagner, who represent St. Louis-area districts. The said it would make the park more recognizable to visitors to St. Louis.

The park is scheduled to reopen this summer after an extensive renovation.

The Jefferson National Expansion Memorial was designated as a national memorial in 1935. The Arch itself was completed in 1965.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s