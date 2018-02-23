FL gov. proposes changes to gun laws, more money for school safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a statement and called for sweeping changes to gun regulations, mental health laws, and a new $450 million school safety program.

The proposal comes after 17 students and faculty members were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week.

Among his proposals:

Create the “Violent Threat Restraining Order” which will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officer files a sworn request and presents evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons.

Prohibit a person from possessing or purchasing a firearm if they are subject to an injunction for protection against stalking, cyberstalking, dating violence, repeat violence, sexual violence, or domestic violence.

Require all individuals purchasing firearms to be 21-years-old or over. Exceptions include active duty and reserve military and spouses, National Guard members, and law enforcement.

Establish enhanced criminal penalties for threats to schools, such as social media threats of shootings or bombings, and enhance penalties if any person possesses or purchases a gun after they have been deemed by state law to not have access to a gun.

Mandatory School Resource Officers in every public school. These law enforcement officers must either be sworn sheriff’s deputies or police officers and be present during all hours students are on campus. The size of the campus should be a factor in determining staffing levels by the county sheriff’s office, and Governor Scott is proposing at least one officer for every 1,000 students. This must be implemented by the start of the 2018 school year

Establish a new, anonymous K-12 “See Something, Say Something” statewide, dedicated hotline, website, and mobile app.

Require each school to have a threat assessment team including a teacher, a local law enforcement officer, a human resource officer, a DCF employee and DJJ employee, and the principal to meet monthly to review any potential threats to students and staff at the school.

