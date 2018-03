COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to a fire at a Wendy’s on Central Avenue.

The building was closed at the time of the fire.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The owner of the McDonald’s next door says the Wendy’s was shut down a year ago for about three weeks to be remodeled.

Even with multiple teams armed with water canons taking direct aim at the fire.

The building is likely a complete loss.