FBI seeks fugitive wanted in connection with an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang investigation

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The FBI is looking for a man they say is wanted in connection with an investigation into the Hell’s Angels Outlaw Motorcycle Gang operating in New Rochelle, N.Y.

Christopher Slightam was released on bail after being arrested and charged in February 2017 on federal RICO and narcotics conspiracy charges.

The FBI says he pleaded guilty and was ordered to surrender to U.S. Marshals in July 2017, but never appeared.

Slightam is described as having blue eyes, brown hair, a buzz cut and was last seen with a short goatee and mustache. Police say he may have changed his appearance to avoid capture.

The FBI says Slightam has family and friends in the Albany area and is believed to be hiding in the Hudson Valley area.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Slightam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at (212)-384-5000.