Crews battling a fire in East Schodack

EAST SCHODACK, N.Y.(NEWS10) – A local road is back open after an early morning house fire on the corner of Route 150 and Burden Lake Road.

The five people who lived in the two-family home are now being helped by the Red Cross.

Despite the close proximity to the fire house and the efforts of the dozens of firefighters, additional fire departments were called in to help fight the fire.

The home could not be saved and what’s left of it will now be torn down.

The flames broke out in the basement around 5:30 a.m. and quickly spreading up the walls and throughout the house.

Firefighters had their work cut out for them. Crews tried to carve out a hole for ventilation. They found they’d have to chainsaw through four layers of roofing.

Two hours into their attack and the fire was still raging inside.

The chief says the home was rather cluttered adding fuel to the fire and creating more challenges for firefighters.

One woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor smoke inhalation.

We’ve also learned that there were five dogs inside the home but only three made it out alive. Three chickens and many cats are unaccounted for as well.

The chief believes the fire was started by a wood burning stove and urges homeowners to maintain their appliances.