CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local dentist accused of stealing from his patients has pleaded guilty.

NEWS10 ABC first broke the story last April.

Martin Sorbero pleaded guilty to second-degree forgery.

New York State Police arrested him and accused him of defrauding patients of more than $100,000 and doing unnecessary work.

He’s expected to be sentenced to one to three years in prison.