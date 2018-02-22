Water main break in Rotterdam on Hamburg Street

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A water main break was discovered Thursday evening on Hamburg Street between E. Campbell Road and Fifth Street in the Town of Rotterdam.

Rotterdam Water Department crews are currently on the scene assessing the problem and will begin the repairs as soon as they are able to do so.

Water service will be interrupted for many area homes and businesses as the crews contain the broken water main to make the necessary repairs. Service interruption to these areas throughout Rotterdam will likely extend well into the morning.

Hamburg Street is closed from E. Campbell Road to Fifth Street. Traffic traveling in either direction should follow detours posted on the roads.

Additional information will be provided as it is received.