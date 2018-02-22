VT legislators, students urge passage of background checks

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) – Vermont Democratic legislative leaders, the attorney general, lieutenant governor and students are calling for passage of universal background checks for all gun transactions following the Florida school shooting and the arrest of Vermont teenager in what officials say was a near miss on a high school shooting.

Also Monday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott recommended that legislators consider raising the gun-buying age to 21 and provide $5 million in security grants to schools. He also has called for immediate security reviews of schools over the next several weeks.

Scott said his position on gun control is changing following the recent events. He said Monday that if the Legislature passes a universal background check bill he would probably sign it.