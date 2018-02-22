Russell Sage College honors Florida shooting victims

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vigil was held Thursday night at Russell Sage College in Troy, to honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

Students and faculty spoke, reading off the names of each victim of the shooting, saying a little bit about them, and lighting a candle in their honor.

Afterwards, one student addressed the gun control debate head on.

“The laws do not reflect what we want right now as the younger generation until it’s fixed,” said Emily Taylor, senior Public Policy major at Russell Sage.

National demonstrations have been scheduled by students across the country, for March 24th and April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School Shooting.