Russell Sage College honors Florida shooting victims

Web Staff Published: Updated:
Students are evacuated by police from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, after a shooter opened fire on the campus. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A vigil was held Thursday night at Russell Sage College in Troy, to honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting.

Students and faculty spoke, reading off the names of each victim of the shooting, saying a little bit about them, and lighting a candle in their honor.

Afterwards, one student addressed the gun control debate head on.

“The laws do not reflect what we want right now as the younger generation until it’s fixed,” said Emily Taylor, senior Public Policy major at Russell Sage.

National demonstrations have been scheduled by students across the country, for March 24th and April 20th, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School Shooting.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s