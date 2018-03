ROTTERDAM N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are currently a number of roads that are close throughout the Capital Region due to flooding.

This includes between Lower Gregg Road and Mabie Lane in Rotterdam. Drivers should avoid this area by using Route 5.

Two towns in Montgomery County are closing large stretches of road for ice jams and flooding.

In the Town of Minden, Sanders Road is closed between Paris Road and Dillenbeck Road.

In Palatine, Wagners Hollow Road is closed between Nellis and Highway 67.