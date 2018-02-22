Police arrest man accused of driving into two homes

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) – Bennington Police arrested a man they say got behind the wheel drunk and crashed his vehicle into two separate homes Thursday morning.

The crashes happened at around 6:30 a.m. on Route 9.

Christopher Cummings, 30, of Lake Luzerne, N.Y., was not injured in the crashes.

He was charged with driving under the influence, third or subsequence offense, and operating in a grossly negligent manner.

Damage to one of the houses was so bad, police say it was deemed uninhabitable. The other home sustained minor damage.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at (802)-442-1030.