NEWS10 ABC up for several Emmy nominations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC is up for several Emmy nominations.
- Best Evening Newscast – 7 p.m. After the Storm – Station Category/Entire Staff
- Best Teen News – Covergirl’s First Coverboy – Noel McLaren and Ric Easton
- Best News Writing – John Gray composite – John Gray
- Best Health and Science News – Vivitrol, Heroin’s Antidote – Trishna Begam and Jeff Hunter Holmes
- Best Entertainment News – Trekkin at Ticonderoga – Trishna Begam and Ric Easton
The 61st Annual New York Emmy® Awards will be held on April 14.