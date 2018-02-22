NEWS10 ABC up for several Emmy nominations

Published: Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – NEWS10 ABC is up for several Emmy nominations.

  • Best Evening Newscast – 7 p.m. After the Storm – Station Category/Entire Staff
  • Best Teen NewsCovergirl’s First Coverboy – Noel McLaren and Ric Easton
  • Best News Writing – John Gray composite – John Gray
  • Best Health and Science NewsVivitrol, Heroin’s Antidote – Trishna Begam and Jeff Hunter Holmes
  • Best Entertainment NewsTrekkin at Ticonderoga – Trishna Begam and Ric Easton

The 61st Annual New York Emmy® Awards will be held on April 14.

