New Yorkers can check their tax refund status online

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Taxation and Finance is advising New Yorkers they can check the status of their tax refund online.

The department says individuals will have to enter the refund amount they’re claiming, Social Security number, and which form you filed.

The online application will provide you the same information as calling a Tax Department phone representative.

New Yorkers can also check the status of their refund by calling the department’s automated phone line (518)-457-5149.

Click here to access the online Check Your Refund tool.