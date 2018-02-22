New charges brought against ex-Trump campaign associates

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 16: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives at the Prettyman Federal Courthouse January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. Manafort and his former business partner Richard Gates were indicted on charges that included money laundering and conspiracy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed additional charges against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and a business associate.

The filing adds allegations of tax evasion and increases the amount of money Manafort is accused of laundering through offshore accounts to $30 million. The additional charges involve much of the same conduct Manafort and his longtime associate, Rick Gates, were charged with last year in an indictment in Washington.

The new indictment comes a week after Mueller filed charges against 13 Russians, accusing them of a vast conspiracy to undermine the U.S. presidential election.

The charges against Manafort and Gates don’t relate to any allegations of misconduct related to Trump’s campaign.

