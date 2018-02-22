Mohawk River flooding recedes, homeowners cleaning up

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Six homes were evacuated from the Stockade neighborhood overnight due to flooding.

Homeowners returned Thursday morning to assess the damage and start the cleanup process.

“Last night was really the kicker.”

Bob Ritter, like many others who live here on Ingersoll Avenue, thought they were in the clear once the sun went down Wednesday evening.

He says he was finally able to breathe a sigh of relief and get some sleep. No sooner was he woken by a phone call around one a-m.

“My neighbor’s called and said it’s coming up again and it was up to the fire hydrant and that’s when it really filled all the cellars on the street,” Ritter said. “It looked like the way it was headed it was going to the first floor like Irene and Lee.”

While the water didn’t make it to the first floor, it came close.

Susan DuFour opened her basement door to find water at the top of the steps, learning a little too late that her sump pump was out of order.

She’s only owned the home a few years and says her first instinct was to call the fire department.

“They came very quickly, said yes you have water, and no we don’t do that,” DuFour said.

Ritter has lived on this street for more than 60 years. He says they don’t have the equipment for it.

“Yeah, the bureau service did that. They’ll come house to house but I don’t see them here yet so I don’t know what’s going on.”

With no sign of those crews either, DuFour called in a plumber.

Some people took matters into their own hands, went out and bought a pump, attached a hose and threw it in.

On Thursday, the only water that remains on Ingersoll Avenue is the water being pumped out of basements

A process that, for some, will likely take the whole day.