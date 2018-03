ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Close to 100 kids and teenagers got the chance to see one of the hottest movies in the world on Thursday for free!

The Boys and Girls Club of Albany brought the kids to see Black Panther. The kids got to see the movie, have dinner and a snack.

Capital Region native Meghan Usmani made this all possible by raising almost $4,000 for kids to see the movie.