Albany Police investigating Lark Street robbery

ALBANY, NY – Albany Police are currently investigating a robbery that took place Thursday evening on Lark Street.

Around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the Seasons Skate Shop at 211 Lark Street for a report of a robbery. When police arrived, an employee told officers that an unknown male suspect entered the store, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The employee did what the suspect asked and then left the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

No injuries were reported based on the information police could collect.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’8”. He was last seen wearing all dark colored clothing with his face covered.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at Capital Region Crime Stoppers or by downloading the free P3 Tips app to a smart phone.