Water rising from ice jams on the Mohawk River

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Emergency management teams are keeping a close eye on rising water levels along the Mohawk River.

Some homes pumping water out of their basements and parking lots are flooded.

People have been visiting Jumpin’ Jacks all day to see the ice jams. The owner Mark Lansing says it’s too bad he isn’t open.

For locals here, this flooding is almost like a right of passage for spring. The water is rising quickly and they’re all waiting for the moment the ice breaks.

Lansing watches the Mohawk River slowly creep up into his parking lot at Jumpin’ Jacks. He sees this every year.

But that unpredictable moment when the ice breaks up, he’s only seen a handful of times.

“You can feel the ground shake a little bit sometimes and ice is smashing around,” Lansing said. “It’s incredible. You can’t describe it. There’s just so much power.”

You’d think it was opening day here, by the number of people watching the water levels rise.

“I just don’t like to see anybody get hurt or to see the damage but this guy gets it every year just about,” Tom Mahan said.

Albany County Sheriff’s Drone Unit got an unprecedented view of the Mohawk.

Aerial pictures provided to NEWS10 ABC by Edward Capovani from In Sky Aerial Services show some parts of the ice jam are 15 feet thick.

Geology professor John Garver says it’s been reforming and growing over the past few weeks.

“This has been a very unusual event. For one thing, it’s bigger and more extensive than any jam we’ve had in decades.”

Meanwhile, across the river, families in the Stockade pumping water out of their basements.

Garver warns that as the ice begins to move, the water levels will rise very quickly.

“I think it’s important that people recognize that. If emergency management comes knocking on their door they should get to high ground.”

The area of concern is at the other end by Lock 7.

Crews are hoping the ice goes over the lock and flush out of the system before the ice jam back up here becomes even worse.