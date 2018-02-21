Watching for flooding along the Mohawk River

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People who live in the Stockade say flooding is nothing new. Many of them have lived here for decades and fingers are crossed that it doesn’t get any worse.

Sump pumps activated, rain boots on, windows boarded up, and basements are cleared out.

People who live and own homes in the Stockade neighborhood say while the flooding here is nothing new, they’re playing it safe.

“I think we’ll be ok it just might fill the cellar. I’m hoping the warm temperature today isn’t going to help,” Bob Ritter said.

Firefighters are checking in on residents, making sure they have a plan in place just in case the water continues to rise.

Susan lives on Ingersoll Avenue and says they were knocking on her door Tuesday night.

“Well last night they told everybody to move their vehicles.”

While there is no evacuation order in place, the landlords say many of their tenants decided to pack up and spend a few nights with friends and family anyway.

“You let the river do what it’s going to do because you’re not going to stop it and then you just clean up afterward,” John Samatulski said.

Samatulski owns three different homes on Ingersoll. He bought them three years ago after they had sat vacant for years following the floods of 2011.

Through a project with his company Urban Initiatives and the City of Schenectady he restored the buildings and did some flood mitigation to avoid any future water woes.

“All the furnaces are located up on the third floor now. There’s basically nothing in the basements and the basements are made to accept water,” Samatulski said. “Actually in the one that’s at the end of the street the one that floods most frequently because it’s a dirt floor the water just dissipates on its own.”

He says these houses have been here for more than 100 years and hopes they’re here for 100 more.

So far, everyone seems pretty cool calm and collected, including firefighters who say they think everything will be all ready. If not, they say they’re ready.