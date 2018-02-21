Community Concerned: Grocery store Tops files for bankruptcy

SCHROON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The grocery store Tops announced on Wednesday it is filing for bankruptcy.

It may not seem like a big deal, but for some, it’s the only place in town.

For many in the North Country, Tops is the only option for grocery shopping. People here say they’d be devastated if it shut down.

“This is where I do all my grocery shopping.”

“It’s pretty disappointing for people who depend on it.”

“We sure use it three or four times a week.”

People living in North Creek and nearby communities say the count on this Tops for their shopping and say there’s not a lot of other options.

“There’s convenience stores just small mom and pops or Stewart’s but not groceries. No.”

“Milk and bread and gas.”

Otherwise, they’d have to drive more than an hour round trip to Warrensburg for a grocery store.

Some people in nearby towns are already driving a significant distance to get to this tops.

“It’s convenient we come from Indian Lake and we don’t have a supermarket there.”

A round trip is close to 20 miles to come over here. Otherwise, you have to go to Tops in Schroon Lake which is 30 miles.”

The store in Schroon Lake is also a Tops.

“We need a store here. We need a store.”

In fact, most of the nearby grocery stores are Tops. There’s one in Chestertown, Bolton Landing, and in Warrensburg.

Warrensburg also has a Price Chopper but people are hoping the local Tops will find a way to stay.

“We’ve got a lot of seniors in town and they need this.”

“I hope someone else buys it and sets it up.”

Some say if the stores here were to close they may even drive as far as Glens Falls for their shopping.

Tops Friendly Markets issued the following statement:

“Today, Tops Markets has taken an important step to better position our business for long-term success. We are pursuing a voluntary financial restructuring that will help make us a stronger competitor. All of our stores are open, with no impact on daily operations. Just as we have for 56 years, Tops Markets is as focused as ever on serving our communities and providing our customers with an exceptional shopping experience.”