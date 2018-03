SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Hospital is offering two free screening sessions, one for hernias, and another for a prostate blood test.

Saratoga Hospital will give free prostate blood tests on March 5, and free hernia screenings and additional information on March 6.

Space for both sessions is limited and registration is required.

To register, contact Jillian Casey at 518-583-8459 or jcasey1@saratogahospital.org.