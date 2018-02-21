NY creates state certification for maple syrup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York officials are hoping you’ll consider shopping local when it comes to maple syrup.
The state is starting the New York State Grown and Certified label as a way to give a boost to local producers.
Syrup makers will have to follow state food safety standards and environmental rules in order to be eligible.
A current list of maple producers who have joined the New York State Grown & Certified program includes:
- Adirondack Natural Products Inc – Croghan, Lewis County
- Brandy Brook Maple Farm – Ellenburg Center, Clinton County
- Brow’s Sugarhouse – West Chazy, Clinton County
- Cedar Brook Farm Maple Confections – Malone, Franklin County
- Hamley’s Maple – Barton, Tioga County
- Lakeside Maple – Chateaugay, Franklin County
- Maple Hollow Farm – Hannibal, Oswego County
- Mapleland Farms – Salem, Washington County
- Maxon Estate Farms – Attica, Wyoming County
- Silver Hill Maple – Turin, Lewis County
- Smith’s Maple Farm – Hamburg, Erie County
- Sweetrees Maple Products – Berkshire, Tioga County
- Wohlschlegels Naples Maple Farm – Naples, Ontario County
- Zimpfer’s Maple Products – Attica, Wyoming County
New York is one of the nation’s top producers of syrup.
According to the USDA, the state had more than 2.5 million taps in production in 2016 and more than 750,000 gallons of syrup were produced last year.