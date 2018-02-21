NY creates state certification for maple syrup

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York officials are hoping you’ll consider shopping local when it comes to maple syrup.

The state is starting the New York State Grown and Certified label as a way to give a boost to local producers.

Syrup makers will have to follow state food safety standards and environmental rules in order to be eligible.

A current list of maple producers who have joined the New York State Grown & Certified program includes:

Adirondack Natural Products Inc – Croghan, Lewis County

Brandy Brook Maple Farm – Ellenburg Center, Clinton County

Brow’s Sugarhouse – West Chazy, Clinton County

Cedar Brook Farm Maple Confections – Malone, Franklin County

Hamley’s Maple – Barton, Tioga County

Lakeside Maple – Chateaugay, Franklin County

Maple Hollow Farm – Hannibal, Oswego County

Mapleland Farms – Salem, Washington County

Maxon Estate Farms – Attica, Wyoming County

Silver Hill Maple – Turin, Lewis County

Smith’s Maple Farm – Hamburg, Erie County

Sweetrees Maple Products – Berkshire, Tioga County

Wohlschlegels Naples Maple Farm – Naples, Ontario County

Zimpfer’s Maple Products – Attica, Wyoming County

New York is one of the nation’s top producers of syrup.

According to the USDA, the state had more than 2.5 million taps in production in 2016 and more than 750,000 gallons of syrup were produced last year.