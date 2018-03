MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 50-year-old man is in critical condition after an ATV crash Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an ATV crash on rock City road in the Town of Milton around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. The Sheriff’s office says a 50-year-old man was flown to Albany Medical Center with a severe head injury. He is still in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.