Former MSNBC host Ratigan announces run for Congress in NY-21

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (AP) — Former cable host Dylan Ratigan has joined a crowded field of Democratic candidates hoping to win a Republican-held congressional seat in northern New York.

The former MSNBC and CNBC personality and businessman announced his bid Wednesday to represent New York’s largely rural 21st Congressional District.

The hotly contested seat is now held by two-term GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, a strong fundraiser whom Democrats hope could be vulnerable this year if midterm conditions favor their party.

Eight or more Democrats have already expressed interest in running for the seat

Ratigan lives in Lake Placid in the Adirondack Mountains and was born in nearby Saranac Lake.

