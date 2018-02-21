Flood waters rising in Alplaus

ALPLAUS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Alplaus Fire Department is on standby waiting to suit up and rescue residents if flood waters continue to rise.

“Flooding is coming up near the houses, so I’m a little bit concerned for them,” Kyle Strait, of Burnt Hills Boathouse, said.

People watched from the marina as flood waters encroach on the homes downstream. Locals say this is some of the worst flooding they’ve ever seen

“I would say it’s as high as I’ve ever seen it,” Jim, a resident, said.

Down the block, one resident, Maurice showed NEWS10 ABC how the water is level is steadily rising up the stairs in his backyard.

“Irene came up to where the water hose is. So right now we’re not there yet, but last night it was not up to that. It was up maybe like to the fifth or sixth step. And now it’s starting to slowly creep.”

It’s getting too close for comfort.

“It’s come up fast. You can see somebody’s kayak floating away over there.”

Maurice says the people of Alplaus are in good hands with their first responders and they’ve seen this before.

“When it starts getting like this, all those people from the fire department and the police department are coming out here in airboats trying to make sure that people are safe and getting them pulled out of their houses and stuff.”

The fire department was on standby Wednesday, keeping a close eye on the water levels and prepping the airboats.

It’s a precaution that Maurice says is more than necessary at this point.

“It’s getting in peoples basements, it’s getting close to people’s houses, it happens once in a while, but it’s never happened at this length.”

The Alplaus Fire Department says they’ll be here all night on standby and ready to jump in airboats incase this flooding gets worse.