NEWS10 in Albany, New York has an opening for an Executive Producer. The candidate should have extensive experience as a newsroom producer and leader. The applicant should be skilled in multiple platforms, including broadcast, websites, social media and mobile applications. Strong leadership, excellent news judgment and be able to make quick decisions in a fast paced high energy newsroom with multiple newscasts and news platforms is a must. The Executive Producer oversees show producers, and newsroom staff for all show, social media, mobile apps and website content. He or she will also work with assignment desk, producers and reporters to make sure the correct stories are being covered on all platforms including website and social media. The candidate must also demonstrate a solid background in social media, mobile and website contributions. Working with the news director and assistant news director, the ideal candidate must be able to offer insight, direction and focus to producers, reporters and anchors to insure newscasts reflect the station’s vision. This is a full time position with benefits.

How to Apply : All Internal & External Applicants must apply Online @ www.nexstar.tv/careers. First time users must create an account then apply for this job and attach your resume. Background check required. A Nexstar Broadcasting Station. Equal Opportunity Employer.