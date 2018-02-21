Elderly woman killed in auto-pedestrian crash remembered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police have identified the 92-year-old woman who died after being struck by a car Tuesday night as Ludmilla Vink.

Her co-workers and friends say Vink was an independent and vibrant lady. Even at age 92, she chose to live by herself and continue working at the New York Education Department.

For as long as most Dept. of Education employees can remember, Ludmilla Vink was always there.

For more than 50 years she worked the night shift with the janitorial staff.

Vink flashed her signature smile in this photo during a ceremony honoring her decades of service to the state.

Director of Human Resources for the Dept of ed Annette Franchini says she asked Vink why she keeps working even into her 90’s.

“I said Ludmilla you’re still here and she said, ‘yes I love my job. I love coming here. I love this agency.'”

Born in Germany, she came to the US in 1950. She married and raised three children.

Her son told us she chose to live alone in her Albany apartment, determined to maintain her independence.

But, Tuesday night as she returned to her Pine Hills neighborhood, she was struck by a car after she stepped out from between two parked vehicles.

Her death a shock to Neighbors like Andrea Graison.

She says Vink was close to her daughters and it’s going to be tough to break the news to them.

Her co-workers also say it’s hard for them walking the halls and not see her smiling face

“We will all miss her. She is just a mainstay at this agency and frankly, it’s hard for me to stay composed. It’s quite a shock to all of us.”

Vink is survived by three children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her son told me she considered all of them her greatest joy.