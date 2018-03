MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Christopher Miranda admitted to charges in a fatal crash that took the life of one of his passengers and seriously injured the other.

Miranda, 18, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and vehicular assault in the crash that killed 16-year-old Zachary Brown on August 31.

Prosecutors say Miranda was intoxicated and speeding at 104 miles per hour down Bluebird Road in Moreau last august when he lost control of his car.

Miranda’s sentencing is scheduled for April.