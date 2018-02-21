Congressman Tonko visits Beech-Nut facility to push for safe drinking water

Web Staff Published: Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congressman Paul Tonko continued his push for safe drinking water in the Capital Region with a stop Wednesday at the Beech-Nut Nutrition company facility in Amsterdam.

Rep. Tonko said visited the facility to see its inner workings and learn its unique needs and history.

Beech-But relies on the City of Amsterdam water system to supply its manufacturing operation of baby food products, as well as for cleaning and for plant steam generation.

The facility used 65 million gallons of water in 2017.

