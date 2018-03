Related Coverage Seasonal UPS workers accused of stealing from packages at processing facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police arrested two men they say tampered with UPS packages during the 2017 holiday season.

In December, New York State Police conducted an investigation and arrested Michael Charleston and Paul Gottlieb for allegedly going through people’s boxes and stealing the items inside.

Police say some of the items stolen fell into the hands of Daniel and Robert Williams. They have both been charged with felony possession of stolen property.