Woman pleads not guilty for leaving children alone in burning Troy home

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman accused of leaving her young children home alone faced a judge Tuesday morning.

Police say they made the discovery when they responded to the home for a fire call Sunday morning.

Included in the court documents is an oral admission form from Troy Police.

During the police interview, officers asked Charlyce Cherry, 27, if she had spent the night away from home at an address on Oakwood Avenue.

Cherry’s response was “yes, but I was headed home when you called.”

Cherry was represented in Troy City Court this morning by a public defender.

The attorney entered a plea of not guilty for each of the three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police and firefighters say around 10 a.m. Sunday morning they were called to 289 Fourth Avenue for a house fire.

That call, made by a passerby, who is also quoted in the court documents explaining to police that she saw the three young girls half-dressed running from the burning home.

That woman then stayed with the girls providing them clothing and blankets until police took over.

Their mother, Cherry, was nowhere to be found.

According to the statement in the police report, the young girls told the woman their mother had left the night before to go visit a friend and had not yet returned.

The older sister then explained that the girls had been playing with a lighter and dropped it.

They allegedly told the woman that they had many lighters in their home because their mother used them to smoke marijuana and that their mother also has green fuzzy plants in her bedroom.

Cherry was released under the supervision of probation.

It’s not clear when she’ll be back in court.