Vandalized billboard sign read ‘Kill the NRA’

By Published: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CNN) – A billboard company has taken down a vandalized sign that read “Kill the NRA.”

Drivers along I-65 in Louisville have been seeing the sign since Friday.

Outfront Media, which owns the sign, says it was vandalized and it’s in the process of taking it down.

The billboard also said in smaller letters, “Resist 45”, referring to President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the National Rifle Associated posted a picture of the sign with a caption that read, “To all American gun owners, this is a wake up call. They’re coming after us.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s